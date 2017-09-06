LEVAN, Juab County — A half-dozen students and the driver of their Juab School District bus sustained minor injuries in an accident Wednesday.

The most severe of the injuries among the children was a broken arm, said Rick Robins, Juab School District superintendent. He said the driver was brought to the hospital, but he did not have details on the driver's condition.

The school district said on its Facebook page that the remaining students were brought to their homes or bus stops.

The crash happened on state Route 28 between Nephi and Levan, dispatchers said. The accident closed the highway for about an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Levan is a town of roughly 900 people.