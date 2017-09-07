"THE GREAT SHELBY HOLMES MEETS HER MATCH," by Elizabeth Eulberg, Bloomsbury USA Children's, $16.99, 240 pages (f) (ages 8 and up)

It’s an elementary deduction that Elizabeth Eulberg’s “The Great Shelby Holmes Meets Her Match” is an excellent sequel to Shelby Holmes’ debut novel. This is a great find for young adult readers interested in Sherlock Holmes stories and is a delightful ride through the ongoing adventures of two sixth-graders.

John Watson is new to the area, and Shelby has spent the summer getting him acclimated to living in New York and helping her on cases. Things get interesting on the first day of school as they meet the new science teacher, Mr. Crosby. Shelby quickly figures out something is not quite right with him. Through her keen observations and brilliant deductions, Shelby realized Mr. Crosby has had something stolen from him and is also the victim of blackmail. She and Watson are on the case and won’t stop until justice is found.

The book is filled with classic Sherlock Holmes references. There is police detective Lestrade, who admits she was a lot like Shelby back in the day. Shelby’s dog is named Sir Arthur as a nod to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who wrote the Sherlock Holmes stories. There’s even a pint-sized version of a Moriarty, Sherlock’s nemesis, in a young lady called Moira.

“The Great Shelby Holmes Meets Her Match” doesn't contain any objectionable language, sexual content or graphic violence and is appropriate for young readers, especially those ages 10 and older.

Elizabeth Eulberg is a graduate of Syracuse University, has written several young adults novels and just outside of Manhattan.

Kent Larson loves family, writing prose and poetry, reading, music and movies. He's been teaching English forever and still loves it. He is also a self-published author on Amazon. Find him at linkedin.com/in/MisterLarson.