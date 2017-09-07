We too often view homelessness as a societal problem that must be managed. But for most of the people who are homeless, it’s not a societal problem; it’s a very personal and family tragedy that causes real suffering and misery.

Thankfully, Utah’s city, county and state leaders are seeking solutions to the homelessness crisis by focusing on individuals, not just as a problem to be managed. The only way homelessness will be brought under control is to deal with individuals and their unique situations, one by one, and not as a “population.”

The homeless problem in Salt Lake City was nearly spiraling out of control until a coalition of concerned leaders committed to take bold and aggressive action. Today, we have a sensible, compassionate and realistic long-range plan to deal with the root causes of homelessness, not just its effects.

And just as important, our leaders have taken immediate action to deal with the short-term crisis, especially focusing on the criminal elements that intermingle with, and prey upon, the homeless people in the Rio Grande area.

It is the Utah way to see tough challenges and to marshal the public and private resources to deal with them directly and aggressively.

The reality is, given human nature, homelessness and the problems associated with it will never be completely eradicated. But thanks to city, county and state leaders, along with active participation of private-sector leaders, people facing the most difficult challenges of life — homelessness, drug addiction and serious mental illness — have a realistic chance to greatly improve their circumstances if they are willing to put forth an effort and engage in programs designed to help them.

This problem could have been viewed as a Salt Lake City responsibility. Thankfully, leaders like Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, and Gov. Gary Herbert were wise enough to see that this problem is much more than a just a city problem. They know it has ramifications for the entire state and they have joined Mayor Jackie Biskupski and the City Council to address it.

Hughes and Herbert were instrumental in obtaining legislative support and funding for a long-range plan that will provide critical services in dispersed resource centers — especially helping children, families and women. McAdams demonstrated remarkable courage in recommending locations for these centers in the face of understandable opposition. McAdams also personally learned the dangers and challenges of homelessness by spending three days on the streets and in the shelter.

Biskupski has ensured that compassion and concern for individuals have guided all efforts.

Private-sector leaders have also been involved from the outset, including the Pioneer Park Coalition and businesswoman Gail Miller and the Miller family, which pledged $10 million to the effort in matching funds. The influence of Pamela Atkinson, a long-time activist for the homeless, has also been felt.

The overall plan always anticipated taking short-term action to reduce crime in the Rio Grande area and to provide immediate services to those needing help. But Hughes deserves credit for forcefully articulating the serious conditions. The result was an acceleration of the timetable and expansion of the scope. This was not something the state legislator from Draper needed to champion, but he did it.

Herbert marshaled state resources and assigned Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to coordinate the effort. The overall result has been an unprecedented crackdown in crime and drug dealing with hundreds of arrests. All entities have worked together to expand jail space and provide addiction and mental health services.

The budget for all phases of this effort has reached $67 million — a large amount, but well worth it for the lives that will be saved and improved.

Perhaps the most impressive thing of all is that everyone concerned fully understands that this is a long-term, even permanent, way of doing things. It’s not a short-term intense effort with a swift return to the status quo. The housing solutions will be targeted to the real needs that exist, including help for those with no income, those needing transitional housing, and low-income housing, in addition to the shelters.

The homeless problem will never be completely solved. These efforts won’t be perfect. There will be hits and misses, fits and starts. But many lives will be improved.