In the wake of hurricane Harvey, and as we watch the devastation of hurricane Irma, nonprofit overhead is under fire again. And while it is extremely important that we hold our nonprofit charities to the highest possible financial, performance and moral standards, the media flurry around executive salaries and price of administrative overhead misleads potential donors about the importance of their cash donations.

Why donate to nonprofits instead of taking food, clothing and shelter directly to those in need? Because it’s cheaper and more effective, especially when the need isn’t right next door. When properly operated, nonprofits have an administrative structure in place that allows them to be more responsive, more direct and more efficient at coordinating the grass-roots efforts that spontaneously take place, especially in times of disaster.

Obviously, the best thing we can do is take care of our own neighbors. If everyone had the capacity to do that — to bring meals and clothing and housing to struggling people and families, to administer job training and mental health services, to provide family counseling, dental work and health care, to help people navigate the complexities of the nation’s legal and administrative systems, and to connect them with means of transportation and meaningful employment — we’d have fewer problems.

But that’s an awfully tall order.

And even taller in times of disaster, when our house is just as likely to be underwater as our struggling neighbor’s. Or when we lack the skills, expertise, time or materials needed to make the right kind of difference. Sometimes we need help helping.

This is where donations come in. We donate to charities because they can help in ways that magnify our own giving. We need them to help us help our neighbors.

But we also expect them to do what we couldn’t: help without capacity.

Capacity requires expertise. It requires infrastructure. It requires, in many cases, brick and mortar facilities and other equipment. It requires overhead.

Maybe paying for salaries and buildings and equipment doesn’t seem enough like helping. But try getting food to people in a disaster zone without trucks, or coordinating thousands of skilled volunteers all over the country without communications equipment. Or managing a nationwide volunteer workforce without management experience. Or trying to restore dignity to people while distributing food, water and clothing from a leaky, run-down building.

Measuring the impact of an organization by the portion of every dollar that goes to direct services is inadequate. So inadequate, in fact, that grantmakers like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and nonprofit watchdogs like Charity Navigator no longer use this as a central indicator of charitable success.

Instead, they look to more meaningful measurement of results: How many displaced people received shelter as a result of services? What percent of clients found full-time employment because of the training program? How many mouths were fed and how nutritious were the meals? What were the health outcomes? The long-term benefits? How did this organization change lives? These are the numbers that matter.

Exceptional nonprofit managers and service providers are the key to leveraging donations and volunteer hours to their greatest possible benefit. If a nonprofit executive messes up, it costs people food, clothing, shelter, safety and a chance at a better life.

Do you really want to put that kind of responsibility in the hands of amateurs? I don’t.

Nonprofit charitable organizations are required by law to reinvest all of their extra earnings (“profit”) back into their products or services. No distribution to shareholders. Nobody getting rich. Just people working hard at doing a good job improving lives. And when we pay them for the work they do, we create jobs and benefit the economy. Everyone wins.

By donating dollars, we give charitable organizations the flexibility to purchase (and at lower cost!) the goods, clothing, water, shelter, equipment and labor our neighbors need. And if they run a relief effort or service efficiently, that money doesn’t just wind up in someone’s dividend check. If they save money on this program, disaster or client, they will pay your donation forward to the next program, disaster or client.

And that’s a good investment.

Eva Witesman is an associate professor at the Romney Institute of Public Management at Brigham Young University.