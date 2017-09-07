The inflammatory comments made by Garfield County Commissioner Leland Pollock in "The monumental value over the West" reflect exactly the wrong attitude in the ongoing debate over federal lands in Utah. Claiming that outsiders "Don't like us, they don't like Mormons" is a gigantic assumption that sets an adversarial tone toward visitors who likely share much of the same appreciation for the land that he does.

Some value the land for its material resources, others for its cultural or recreational or ecological value, still others for its tourism value. None are inherently wrong, and in a state the size of Utah, there has been, and should be, room for all perspectives. But alienating others, and refusing to consider alternative economic generators, only ensures continued problems. The very graphic that shows employment falling in Garfield and San Juan counties also shows it plummeting 16.6 percent in Uintah County — home to scores of large-scale mining operations. However, Grand County, where tourism is booming because of "outsiders," shows robust employment gains. Whatever Zinke's recommendations for GSENM and/or Bears Ears, local leaders such as Pollock would do well to remember that embracing different opportunities (and people) is the key to a bright future in southern Utah — and everywhere else.

Brendan R. Hurst

Columbus, Ohio