OGDEN — A Roy father has been sent to prison for abusing his 5-week-old son, who in addition to physical injuries tested positive for drugs.

Antonio Jose Tamez, 26, was sentenced Aug. 24 to at least one and up to 15 years in prison for intentional child abuse causing serious injury, a second-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to the charge in July, and in exchange, an additional count of child endangerment, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

An investigation into Tamez began in August 2016 when his 5-week-old son was taken to Primary Children's Hospital for seizures. Doctors there discovered the infant had "multiple broken bones" and serious head injuries, according to court documents.

Tamez was charged in December.

According to charging documents, Tamez "admitted to slapping the (boy's) stomach … to see his reaction, causing a large bruise on the baby's stomach," and told multiple people he had been "too rough" with his son.

A hair follicle test performed on the infant in October also yielded positive results for meth and THC, the charges allege.

According to the charges, the boy was alone with Tamez when he was injured and at the time that he would have ingested the drugs.