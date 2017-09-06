SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man is rejoicing after Kenya's Supreme Court has nullified his African country's recent election.

"It is one brave decision that has been made and it has never happened before in Africa or anywhere in the world but a couple times that an entire election has been invalidated," said Amram Musungu, 39. Though he currently lives in South Salt Lake, Musungu threw his name into the Kenyan candidate pool earlier this year in hopes of restoring transparency and eliminating what he said is long-standing corruption in the government there.

The nullification, he said, designates "a new chapter in Kenya politics, a new chapter in Kenya." It is a movement that he plans to be heavily involved in, having already been asked to lead a group of Kenyan youth, called Kenyans for Kenya.

Musungu also plans to accept whatever government appointment that comes his way, as long as it is from his desired candidate following a new election.

The results of the Aug. 8 election — in which sitting President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared a victor — were challenged by opposing candidate Raila Odinga, Kenya's former prime minister, who has vied for the presidency a couple times. He has wanted to unseat Kenyatta to put the power of Kenya's highest office back in the hands of its people to strengthen the nascent democracy.

"There is a lot of celebration across the country, except in the incumbent's stronghold," Musungu said Wednesday. "It's a really big deal."

He said "the Kenyan people have seen something that they never expected. They have seen the blessing that everyone has been praying for." Perhaps, most importantly, Musungu said, "they have seen that even the president is not above the law."

Kenyatta has been accused of rigging the election, including messing with the technology used to report results, though the court found no misconduct on his part.

Elections in Kenya have been fraught with political turmoil and subsequent violence since the country introduced a new constitution in 2010. This recent election was no different, with at least two dozen reported deaths at the hands of security officers, Musungu said.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that "irregularities and illegalities" impacted the results of the election, "impugning the integrity of the entire presidential election." A new election is to be held within 60 days of the Supreme Court decision and will likely be at the end of October or Nov. 1.

Campaigning has already begun, and Musungu said he's excited to be there to cast his own vote.

"Uhuru Kenyatta has proved he's a very ineffective president," he said. "I am very happy Kenyans have a choice now."

Just before the election, Musungu decided not to run and pledged his full support for Odinga. He said Odinga has promised, in turn, to support him in the upcoming 2022 election, when Musungu will be on the ballot.

"My family is ready to move and to solve Kenya," he said.

