The National Junior College Athletic Association ranked Utah State Eastern volleyball 13 in the nation in the latest NJCAA Division I volleyball poll released on Wednesday.

The Eagles received eight total points in the poll after previously being unranked in the initial volleyball poll that was released last month.

Three other Region XVIII teams received votes in the top-20 rankings: No. 4 Salt Lake, No. 6 Southern Idaho and No. 10 Snow.

Other teams that are on Utah State Eastern’s schedule that were in the top 20 include Western Nebraska, Seward County and Arizona Western.

Utah State Eastern’s overall record sits at 8-0. Each of the team's eight wins has come on the road this season, including a win against No. 16 Arizona Western.

Second-year head coach Danielle Jensen says the long road trips and weekends full of games have given her an early indication of what type of team she has.

“They have a lot of drive to be the best team that they are capable to be. Playing back-to-back games on the road, you go through highs and lows, but the way they overcome that says a lot about this team,” said Jensen.

Miami Dade was ranked No. 1 on the committee, followed by Iowa Western and Panola.

Jensen has the Eagles ready for the challenge of being ranked and maintaining their early success.

“We have approached it in a way that we are proud of the girls, but I keep reminding them we still have work to do,” Jensen said.

Sophomore captain Sidney Springer is excited about the ranking but knows it’s just a number.

“It’s cool and super exciting, but at the same (time) we have to remember it’s just a ranking. It doesn’t matter; we (have) to go and play every single game, ranked team or non-ranked team,” said Springer.

This weekend the Eagles head to Rangely, Colorado, for the Blue Mountain Inn and Suites Invitational.

The four-game tournament begins Friday at 8 a.m., when the Eagles take on No. 5 Western Nebraska Community College. Their home opener is scheduled for Sept. 23, against conference opponent Colorado Northwest.

Loren Miller is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho and a Graduate Assistant at Utah State Eastern, a junior college in Price. EMAIL: loren.miller@usu.edu