PROVO — None of the players on BYU’s roster know what it feels like to beat Utah.

While many of the Cougars’ coaches had success against the Utes decades ago, only a couple of men currently associated with the program — graduate assistants Harvey Unga and Jan Jorgensen — were on the field in BYU’s most recent victory over Utah in 2009.

“It was too long ago,” Unga said Tuesday. “Way too long ago.”

Unga and Jorgensen helped the Cougars win three of four games over Utah during their careers. Unga scored the game-winning touchdown against the Utes in 2007 in Provo.

Considering BYU is coming off a minus 5-yard rushing performance last Saturday against Louisiana State, the Cougars could use someone like Unga, who is the No. 2 all-time leading rusher (3,455 career yards) in school history Saturday (8:15 p.m., MDT, ESPN2) against Utah.

“Yeah, I wish I could strap it on and be out there again, for sure,” Unga said with a big grin.

Though he’s not playing anymore, Unga hasn’t lost his fire for the rivalry. Especially since the Cougars have dropped six consecutive games to the Utes.

“I have family up north. That’s all I ever hear — ‘Are you sure it’s even a rivalry anymore?’ For me, I want to win. Heck, yeah. This is huge,” Unga said. “I want to win this more than anything. To get over that hump and get the rivalry going again, it would be good for the school, the program, the team and morale, especially coming off of last week.”

Instead of taking handoffs, Unga’s role these days is helping coach the wide receivers after assisting the offensive line last season.

Unga spent a few years with the Chicago Bears and had a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers before retiring. Coach Kalani Sitake reached out to Unga after he retired and asked Unga if he would be interested in pursuing a coaching career.

“At first I was a little skeptical. He asked if I wanted to try coaching. It’s something I’ve wanted to do and I was helping out coaching high school ball a little bit,” Unga said. “It’s been a huge blessing for me and my family, coming into this situation with Kalani and this coaching staff. For me, it’s like a dream come true. I get to learn from Ty Detmer and a lot of great coaches. They don’t treat me like a GA. They treat me like I’m one of the coaches.”

Unga has high aspirations when it comes to coaching.

“Eventually, it’s to sit in Kalani’s chair someday,” he said. “I’d love to work my way up, be a coordinator, and do something like that. That’s a goal that I’ve set. Kalani told me that I did a good job with the offensive line last year and I learned a lot. If you’re going to get into the coaching profession, you’re going to coach everything, not just one position. He knew I could coach running backs so he had me go with the O-line last year and expand my horizons. This year, he asked me to go with the wideouts and learn the passing game more. I’m enjoying it.”

As a grad assistant, Unga is working on his master’s degree in public administration and he's also interested in working in the athletic department as an administrator.

During his time on Sitake's staff, Unga has developed a new outlook on football and he's been able to draw upon his own experiences at BYU to help current players.

“I tried to be a big brother figure when I was here playing. I tried to look after players. I thought I was doing a good job of it,” he said. “But seeing what Kalani does, taking care of everyone, it’s helped change my perspective. I’ve learned to love each and every kid — for the good, the bad and the ugly and everything in between. Not just on the offensive side but the defensive side as well.

"The trials that I’ve gone through helps me relate to a lot of these young men who are going through struggles and have had their bouts with the Honor Code or the law or whatever it is," he continued. "I have an answer to certain situations. It’s helped open my eyes to relate to the kids and understand them better. When you have that kind of love and appreciation, it helps build the program even more strong.

"Kalani’s a prime example. He loves these kids and they know that. They’d do anything for him. That’s what I’d like to mold myself into. I want these kids to know that I love them too. I’m not too far removed from where they’re at. But when all is said and done, I hope these kids say, ‘Harvey may not have been the best coach but to me, he was one of the best coaches as a person.’ That’s helped me a ton in the coaching field.”

Unga said he is simply trying to follow Sitake’s philosophy on coaching — and life.

“Kalani tells me it all comes full circle. You do good and treat people right, everything right is going to come back to you. I’m just trying to do that and figure out this coaching thing one step at a time.”

For the BYU football program, the next step is trying to get a win against Utah and end the losing streak. That’s something Unga, and the rest of Cougar Nation, desperately wants to accomplish Saturday.