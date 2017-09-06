Hurricane Irma struck land on Wednesday morning, barrelling into Caribbean islands with 185 mph winds.

The Category 5 hurricane, which was berthed less than a week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Southeastern United States, will now head toward Puerto Rico and Florida, according to CNN.

The Weather Channel predicts the storm will make landfall in Miami and the greater Florida area around Monday.

Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane and headed toward Puerto Rico . Watch The Weather Channel for the latest. pic.twitter.com/TC8MU4vvzs — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 6, 2017

Damaging videos of the storm’s wrath have already perked up across the internet, showing fierce winds and heavy rains.

The storm has also led to closures, cancellations and schedule changes. Here’s a quick rundown of what changed thanks to the hurricane.

Gov. Rick Scott: The Florida governor said on Wednesday that people shouldn’t avoid evacuations. "I cannot stress this enough: Do not ignore evacuation orders," he said.

"I cannot stress this enough: Do not ignore evacuation orders," Florida Gov. Rick Scott says on Hurricane Irma https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/sx1kaJEqEt — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 6, 2017

Florida toll roads: Scott also suspended all tolls, according to CBS4. He said he hopes this will give people easy access to evacuate.

Florida courts shut down: The Florida Supreme Court chief justice ordered all 20 judicial circuit and five district courts be closed because of the storm, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Miami Herald drops paywall: CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that the Miami Herald dropped its paywall because of Irma, hoping to keep people informed about the storm.

Airlines brace for chaos: As CNBC reported, multiple U.S. carriers are prepping for Hurricane Irma. Delta, American Airlines, United and Southwest have all waived change and cancellation fees. Other flights to the Caribbean islands have been canceled altogether. American Airlines, which has a hub in Miami, said it will work to bring people off those islands.

Track your flights: If you’re worried about your own flight, head over to MiseryMap to see if flights to or from your airport are canceled or delayed.

SL airport: Nancy Volmer, spokeswoman for the Salt Lake International Airport, said in an email that “airlines will typically alert passengers who have reservations of any cancellations, so we don’t typically do that.”

Cruise lines cancel sailings: Cruise giants Carnival and Disney Cruise Line joined competitors Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line to cancel upcoming voyages, according to USA Today. The cruise lines all shut down sails that would have gone over the weekend.

Disney shares warning: Walt Disney World resorts shared a tropical storm update on its home page, linking to a frequently asked questions page on its website. The link offers insight about how to reschedule and the best ways to cancel trips.

The pope: Pope Francis’ plane was asked to change course due to the storm. His plane planned to go over the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, but instead shifted to fly over Barbados and Trinidad, Time reported.

NFL switches schedule: The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccanneers rescheduled their upcoming game Sunday to Nov. 19, when both teams have a bye week, according to the NFL. The teams were set to play in Miami, but the approaching storm worried those within the NFL.

College football changes: Florida State football announced it would move its home opener from 7 p.m. to 12 p.m., five hours earlier, according to The Orlando Sentinel.