SALT LAKE CITY — Houston Texans football star JJ Watt announced a fundraiser after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, hoping to reach a goal of $200,000.

He well surpassed that, reaching $17 million with a new goal of $20 million, according to ESPN.

Celebrities across the board donated to Watt’s fundraiser, including Arnold Schwartzenegger, Drake and Beyonce.

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Fallon announced a $1 million donation to the cause.

Fallon said on “The Late Show” Tuesday night that Watt’s fundraiser was a sign of “good” despite “the devestating effects” of the hurricane.

Fallon announced his decision alongside singers Victoria White, Marquist Taylor and their Houston gospel choir, who sang “Lean on Me.”

