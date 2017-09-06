The Utah Valley University women's soccer team hosts Mountain West Conference foe Wyoming on Friday in the team's home opener at Clyde Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The team then travels to the Golden State to take on Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at 5 p.m. MT.

The Wolverines enter the week after wrapping up a stretch of six-straight road matches to open the season. The team went 1-1-0 last week with a 1-0 loss at Tulsa and a 2-1 win at Oral Roberts. UVU went 2-4-0 during the six-match road stretch with wins over Houston Baptist and Oral Roberts. In the win over Oral Roberts on Sunday, Ashlyn Farnes scored her first career UVU goal before Libby Weber scored the game-winner in the 60th minute to lift the Wolverines to the 2-1 victory.

DeWaal leads both UVU and the WAC with 36 shots and 20 shots on goal this season. She also leads the Wolverines and ranks tied for fourth in the WAC with three goals through six matches. Doriana Moul, Fitzpatrick, Farnes and Weber have each recorded one goal this year. Brooklyn Nielsen leads UVU in the box with 13 saves and a 1.31 goals allowed average. She also holds a .619 save percentage.

Wyoming enters Friday's match against the Wolverines with a 2-2-1 overall record. The Cowgirls went 1-0-1 last week at home with a 3-1 win over UTEP before a 0-0 double-overtime tie against McNeese State. Wyoming seeks its first road win of the season on Friday at Clyde Field as the team is 0-2 away from Laramie with losses at Baylor and Kentucky. Redshirt junior forward Brittney Stark leads the team with four goals this season. She had two goals with one assist in the win over UTEP last week. Senior goalkeeper Georgia Rowntree earned Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors after allowing one goal in 200 minutes of play last week. She also registered her first shutout of the season against McNeese State. Wyoming is coached by Pete Cuardrado who is in his sixth season with the team.

Utah Valley and Wyoming meet on the pitch for the eighth time on Friday. Wyoming holds an all-time 6-1-0 series lead over the Wolverines. The two teams last met during the 2016 season in what turned out to be one of the most exciting matches of the season. Wyoming took a 1-0 double-overtime win over UVU in Laramie last season after heading a ball into the back of the net in the final seconds of the contest. UVU holds an all-time 1-2-0 record in matches played in Orem. UVU's lone win in the series came on September 5, 2014, with the Wolverines taking a 3-0 shutout victory in Orem.

Cal State Fullerton holds a 3-1-2 record this year. The team owns wins over Seattle U, Fresno State and Saint Mary's. The Titans went 1-1-0 last week with a 3-0 shutout road win at Saint Mary's. The team then dropped a 2-1 decision in double overtime at home against nationally-ranked Utah. Sophomore forward Atlanta Primus leads the team with four goals, while senior forward Sarah Fajnor and senior midfielder Samantha Koemans each have two. Morgan Bertsch has played all six matches in the box for Fullerton, limiting opponents to six goals with two shutouts. The Titans were selected to finish second in the Big West this year by the league's head coaches. Cal State Fullerton is coached by Demian Brown who is now in his 11th season with the team.

Utah Valley and Cal State Fullerton will meet on the pitch for the first time on Sunday.

Utah Valley holds an impressive 66-33-10 all time record at Clyde Field. The team has lost just four matches in the past three years on the home pitch. UVU went 5-2-1 last season. Last year's matches at home included a double overtime tie against in-state rival Utah and wins over Southern Utah, UNLV, Grand Canyon, Chicago State and UMKC. The Wolverines were unbeaten at home during the 2015 season with a 9-0-1 mark.

Utah Valley leads the Western Athletic Conference with 111 shots this season. The 111 shots tie the team for 11th in the country in shots taken. UVU leads the WAC and ranks 22nd nationally in shots per game (18.50) and ranks first in the WAC and 37th in the country at 8.33 shots on goal per game. The Wolverines also front the WAC with 41 corner kicks this season.

DeWaal leads the nation with 20 shots on goal. She is also tied for second nationally with 36 shots. She ranks second in the nation in shots on goal per game at 3.33 a match. She also ranks fourth in the country at 6.00 shots per game. DeWaal leads the WAC in each category.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.