UINTAH, Weber County — Canyon winds stayed relatively calm Wednesday, allowing firefighters to make progress battling the Unitah Fire.

The fire that started in Weber Canyon Tuesday morning had burned 619 acres as of midday Wednesday and was 5 percent contained, according to fire officials.

At least six structures have been destroyed. Kim Osborn, fire information officer with the Forest Service, said Wednesday that at least three of those structures were confirmed to be primary residences.

At its peak, more than 900 residents were evacuated from the Uintah Highlands neighborhood. On Tuesday evening, the Northern Utah Chapter of the American Red Cross reported that 284 homes were still under evacuation orders.

Weber State University reopened the Dee Events Center Wednesday for people who have been evacuated. Fire officials held a meeting for those residents to update them on what was happening. Between 50 and 70 people attended, including Kari Lane, who lives in the Spring Canyon area.

"It happened so fast. When we left yesterday morning to take our kids to school at 7:30, you could see the flames coming off the side of the hill. And by 10:00, they were saying if you want to get anything out of your house you need to do it now," she said.

Jacki Joseph said the flames came right to the edge of her backyard, burning a fence post and sending smoke into her home. But her house was saved.

Lane and Joseph are staying in hotels in Layton and Ogden while they wait for the evacuation order to be lifted. Both had high praise for how quickly emergency crews worked to save homes and get evacuees to safety.

Fire officials are encouraging anyone evacuated who has an immediate need to get into their home, such as to retrieve medication or pets left behind, should contact them at the Dee Events Center.

They were also extremely pleased to report there had been no reports of injuries or missing people.

Osborn also noted Wednesday there are several residents who stayed with their homes despite the mandatory evacuation order. She did not have an exact count of residents who stayed behind, but she cautioned them to stay indoors Wednesday as fire crews were expected to make several air attacks and bucket drops on the fire.

"We want to hit things really hard today with our aviation resources," Osborn said.

The fire, combined with others burning in Utah and the West, continued to create a smoky haze across the entire Wasatch Front Wednesday. Weber County reminded all residents in a tweet to "remain inside whenever possible to avoid breathing in smoky air." They also asked for residents to stay out of the area.

There were still hot spots burning in the area Wednesday morning, she said. But because Weber Canyon did not experience the extreme wind that it did on Tuesday, crews were able to get a much earlier start Wednesday.

Five helicopters, including two Black Hawks, were expected to be used on the fire with a single engine tanker standing by. On the ground, at least 15 engine crews continued to help battle the fire.

Hand crews were back in the Uintah Highlands neighborhood Wednesday and along U.S. 84.

There was no estimate of when the fire would be brought fully under control. Another briefing for residents is scheduled for 5 p.m.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Wednesday. Lightning and volcanic lava flow have been ruled out, which under wildfire definitions means the fire was "human caused," said Osborn. But that did not mean necessarily mean the fire was sparked directly because of a person's actions.

