Vying for her chance to compete in the finals of “America’s Got Talent,” Evie Clair gave another heartfelt performance on national television Tuesday night. Singing “Yours” by English singer and songwriter Ella Henderson, Evie received high praise from the panel of judges for her confidence on stage.

“Evie, I’ve said this before. You are gutsy,” said Simon Cowell. “This song was beautiful. Your voice was beautiful. Your tone, your pitch were stunning. It was laid back. And let me tell you, your dad is going to be so proud of you.”

Cowell's comments likely held more significance than the show's audience knew as Clair's mother, Hillary Abplanalp, shared in a blog post on Tuesday that Clair's father, Amos, has been placed on life support.

"My sweetheart has declined to critical condition to the point of life support. Dr. K told me Amos is in the process of dying and Bishop Elwood gave him a blessing before he was sedated that released him in God’s timing," Abplanalp wrote.

"During this process Amos filmed a section of video where he says he isn’t afraid of dying but only afraid of not being there to see his children accomplish their goals. I feel he wants me here tonight for our beautiful daughter. We are both so happy to see her fill the world with light."

Though Evie became emotional following Cowell’s comments, the 13-year-old was calm and collected as she both sang and played the piano during Tuesday’s show. Surrounded by a backdrop of magenta rosettes and a starry sky, Evie was also accompanied by a string ensemble during her performance.

“Even though we’re in this big theater, you made it very intimate,” said judge Heidi Klum. “ You made it very personal. You made it very, very moving for all of us. . . . Well done.”

Evie, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Arizona, wrote on Twitter that she was grateful to be singing on “America’s Got Talent” again last night.

Such an amazing night! Loved being on the Dolby sage for the SECOND TIME!!!! Such a blessing.❤️ #AGT — Evie Clair (@evieclair) September 6, 2017

It’s not the spotlight, though, which ultimately drives the teen's desire to perform, reported the Deseret News earlier in Clair's journey on the show.

“My goal has always been to sing for as many people as I can and help them feel the spirit,” Evie told the Deseret News. “Ever since I was really little I always had that goal to inspire people and help them feel the message of the song.”