SEPT. 10 — Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will address young adults in a worldwide devotional at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

The broadcast will be transmitted live on the Church satellite system, LDS.org, and other media. Young single adults (ages 18–30) and married young adults are invited to attend.

SEPT. 23 — The Women's Session of the 187th Semiannual General Conference will be held at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

SEPT. 30-OCT. 1 — The 187th Semiannual General Conference will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. The Priesthood Session will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.

All sessions of general conference will be streamed live on the home page of LDS.org. They are also available via the Church satellite system, Mormon Channel, radio, television, satellite and other digital channels.

Temple Square performances:

SEPT. 9 — Pianist Abraham Wilson will perform pieces by virtuosic Russian composers contrasted with sublime hymns and pieces by Schubert and Satie at 7:30 p.m. in the Assembly Hall on Temple Square.

SEPT. 15 — Violinist Job Salazar Fonseca and pianist Chris Myers will celebrate Latino heritage through chamber music for piano and violin by contemporary composers at 7:30 p.m. in the Assembly Hall.

SEPT. 16 — Tenor Karl Christensen will perform spirituals, showtunes, arias and sacred songs at 7:30 p.m. in the Assembly Hall.

SEPT. 22 — Mezzo soprano Michelle Swenson will perform a program featuring a variety of opera, classical, sacred and Broadway solos and duets.

For more information, call 801-240-3323 or visit Temple Square Performances.

Ongoing events:

SUNDAY — Broadcasts of Music and the Spoken Word are held on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Tabernacle. Please be in seats by 9:15 a.m.

THURSDAY — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir welcomes anyone to attend a rehearsal, held Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Tabernacle.

MONDAY-SATURDAY — The film “Meet the Mormons” is available Mondays through Saturdays in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building’s Legacy Theater. For more information call 801-570-0020 or visit lds.org/events.

DAILY — Organists perform 30-minute recitals in the Tabernacle at noon Mondays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

DAILY — Free guided tours of Temple Square and the Conference Center are available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. To arrange a tour of Temple Square, please call 801-240-4872. To arrange a tour of the Conference Center, please call 801-240-0075. Walk-ins welcome.