A fake forecast for Hurricane Irma went viral on the internet this week, identifying the storm as a Category 6 hurricane.

There’s just one problem with that — there’s no such thing as a Category 6 hurricane, according to CBS.

Several websites across the internet labeled Irma as a Category 6 storm, a ranking that does not exist. The fake forecasts also said the storm would “wipe entire U.S. cities off the map,” CBS reported.

According to CBS, the National Hurricane Center uses the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which only grades storms on 1 to 5 based on strength.

The highest ranking, a Category 5, has winds from 157 mph and higher.

Irma, as multiple reports explain, has 185 mph winds.

The National Weather Service took to Facebook to condemn the false reports.

PLEASE SHARE! Be careful of fake forecasts. THIS is what an official NOAA National Hurricane Center advisory looks... Posted by U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday, September 1, 2017

Forecasters also said people shouldn’t believe all the reports about where the storm will land, either.

“Seeing way too many bogus posts on FB about Hurricane Irma. NOBODY knows the final destination now, and nobody will for days,” said James Spann, a broadcast meteorologist.

Seeing way too many bogus posts on FB about Hurricane Irma. NOBODY knows the final destination now, and nobody will for days… pic.twitter.com/zjCRLGHavn — James Spann (@spann) September 1, 2017

Experts have shared images of Irma that show it’s no small storm. One meteorologist said it’s about the size of Ohio. A U.K. forecaster said it could cover both the UK and Ireland.

For those worried about where it will hit, The Miami Herald created a map that shows all the evacuation zones for the area. Residents have been asked to leave as early as Wednesday.