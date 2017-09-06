Here’s a look at the news for Sept. 6.

Officials open up about arrested nurse

A Utah nurse's arrest went viral last week, prompting questions about why the officers involved haven’t been fired from their job.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski said on Tuesday that "there is no acceptable reason," according to the Deseret News.

Chief Mike Brown said the force is still investigating what happened and will hold those officers accountable in some way.

"If we knew everything or if things had been different, perhaps we would have put them on admin leave right out of the chute," Brown said. "I don't have an answer that really makes people feel good about that right now other than please rest assured we will hold our officers accountable. We initiated that internal investigation right out of the chute."

Utah reacts to DACA decision

On Tuesday, the Trump administration called for the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era plan that protected nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrant children from deportation, the Deseret News reported.

Utah officials responded on Wednesday with reactions across the board.

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, said that she understands the immigrants’ perspective and hopes to help Congress draft a solid plan.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, meanwhile, said Trump’s decision to end DACA opens the door for “balanced” legislation.

“DACA was an illegal abuse of executive power, and it’s important to reaffirm that the president cannot unilaterally rewrite the law. Today’s decision puts the ball in Congress’ court to address the problem. … A balance between compassion and deterring future illegal immigration can be found," Lee said in a statement.

Fire blazes near Weber Canyon

Five homes were burned and 900 people were evacuated because of a fire near Weber Canyon on Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

In total, six buildings were damaged from the fire, and 300 more homes were threatened by the flames, the Deseret News reported.

Weber County Fire Marshal Brandon Thueson said he’s still unsure how many buildings were burned.

"We know there are numerous other structures that have been affected, but we don't have a total count for some of the ones that received more minor damage," Thueson said.

Hurricane Irma slams into Caribbean

The dangerous Hurricane Irma struck Caribbean islands Wednesday morning, barreling forward as it nears Puerto Rico and the Florida coast, according to CNN.

Irma, with winds close to 185 mph, has been upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane. It slammed into Barbuda, St. Martin and Anguilla so far, CNN reported.

The National Hurricane Center said the hurricane could be “potentially catastrophic.”

As of now, CNN reported that the hurricane’s path will take it toward the state of Florida.

Irma video shows 185 mph winds

Speaking of Irma, a camera from St. Martin’s Maho Beach showed the hurricane make landfall with its dangerous winds.