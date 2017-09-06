We want to be the first-half team, but reality says you’re both in that we’re good enough to go toe to toe with Wisconsin for that amount of time.

By Jeff Hunter

For the Deseret News

LOGAN — The Aggie football team hopes its fans have plenty of reasons to hit the Like button Thursday night during Utah State’s home opener.

The Aggies (0-1) will host Idaho State (1-0) at Maverik Stadium in a game which will be broadcast live on Facebook, one of the first gridiron contests ever shown on the popular social media site.

Had the Aggies’ season-opening game at Wisconsin last Friday also been on Facebook, USU fans likely would have worn out their Like buttons in the first half, then unfriended the Aggies long before the end of the game.

Utah State took a 10-0 first-quarter lead on the ninth-ranked Badgers before surrendering 59 unanswered points — 49 of them in the second half — on its way to suffering a 59-10 beatdown in Madison.

So, which team does USU head coach Matt Wells think his team is going forward?

“Right now, we’re both,” Wells said on Monday. “… We want to be the first-half team, but reality says you’re both in that we’re good enough to go toe to toe with Wisconsin for that amount of time, but we’re also immature enough, inexperienced enough and not good enough to make the mistakes that we made and think you’re going to stay in a game.

“That has to be righted and corrected. We have to play like the first half for a longer amount of the game.”

The Bengals pulled a Wisconsin of their own in their season opener last Thursday, scoring 37 straight points against Western Oregon after trailing 6-0 late in the first half. The 37-6 victory in Pocatello was the inaugural win for first-year head coach Rob Phenicie, who was elevated to the Bengals' top spot back in March following Mike Kramer's sudden retirement.

Kramer ended up going 18-50 in six seasons at ISU, including a 2-9 season in 2016 when the Bengals finished last in the Big Sky Conference. Phenicie was Idaho State's wide receivers coach for two years, but just after being elevated to the offensive coordinator position, he briefly left ISU for a job at Northern Iowa before being wooed back to Pocatello.

Phenicie was also the offensive coordinator at Montana from 2003-09 and is familiar with the USU football program thanks to spending five years as an assistant at UNLV from 2010-14.

This season, Phenicie is blessed with an experienced quarterback in junior Tanner Gueller, who completed 20 of 33 passes for 289 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against Western Oregon. Sophomore running back Ty Flanagan rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, helping the Bengals rack up 431 total yards of offense.

"They have a big, strong-arm quarterback," Wells said of the Bengals. "And that Ty Flanagan kid is shifty. We are going to have to bottle him up quickly. I think, as always, stopping the run is important, but that kid can get out and create a little damage if he gets out in the open field."

Coming out of the loss at Wisconsin, the Aggies emerged relatively healthy with the exception of running back Tonny Lindsey Jr., who suffered a shoulder injury after rushing for a team-high 28 yards on six carries.

Although he usually doesn't talk specifics about injuries during the season, Wells did say on Monday that Lindsey will be out for at least a couple of weeks. He also says he expects junior linebacker Chase Christensen back after he missed much of the game at Wisconsin, while sophomore tight end Dax Raymond and sophomore linebacker Justus Te’i are still questionable after not playing at Camp Randall Stadium.

“Chase just had cramps; Chase is fine, he is back," Wells said. "If they are not season ending, I am not going to talk about them. Those people were all game-time decisions, and they are day-to-day just like they were last week."

Utah State is 15-2 all-time against Idaho State, the most recent meeting resulting in a 40-20 Aggie victory in Logan in 2014. The Bengals, however, did pull off a 27-24 victory at Romney Stadium in 2000.

USU comes into Thursday's game with a six-game losing streak dating back to last season.