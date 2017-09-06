PARK CITY — A high school student who made a social media post insinuating he was bringing a gun to school Wednesday was immediately found and dealt with Tuesday night thanks to proactive students and parents.

About 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, parents who have students who go to Park City High School were made aware of a Snapchat post of a student putting what appeared to be a gun in his backpack with the message, “all will be better tomorrow," Park City School District spokeswoman Melinda Colton said.

Even though it was late at night, parents immediately contacted school administrators, some even calling the district superintendent directly on her personal phone.

Park City police were then called and were able to track down the student at his house, Colton said. The boy showed the officers the weapon, which turned out to be an airsoft gun.

Colton said investigators do not believe there was an immediate threat to anyone or that the boy had any intention to cause harm. However, such incidents all are taken seriously, even when they are meant to be a joke, she said.

The boy was told to stay home from school Wednesday as police and the school district conduct a full investigation, Colton said.

School administrators also had high praise for students who reported the Snapchat post and acted so quickly.