Utah gymnastics co-head coaches Tom Farden and Megan Marsden have received five-year contract extensions through 2022, the school announced Tuesday.

Farden and Marsden led the Red Rocks to a fifth-place finish at nationals last season and the duo’s first Pac-12 championship, Utah’s third league title in four years.

“We are privileged to have two of the finest gymnastics coaches in the country in Tom Farden and Megan Marsden and this contract extension signifies their commitment to the future success of Utah gymnastics,” Utah athletics director Chris Hill said in a statement. “Tom is a rising star in the gymnastics coaching world and Megan’s reputation is well established. They make a great team.”

Farden and Marsden have served as co-head coaches together the past two seasons. Marsden has been a co-head coach for the team the past eight years, previously serving with her husband, Greg Marsden, while Farden is heading into his eighth season with the Utes.

“Megan and I are grateful to Dr. Hill for his faith in us,” Farden said in a statement. “With the unrivaled resources, fan base and tradition of success at Utah, we think this is the best coaching job in the country. Our goal is to continue to compete for championships and maintain our position among the nation’s elite gymnastics programs year in and year out.”