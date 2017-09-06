Hurricane Irma has already barreled into the Caribbean, and disturbing videos show the damage it left behind.

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph, struck several Caribbean islands Wednesday morning, slamming into Barbuda, St. Martin and Anguilla, CNN reported.

Local cameras on scene at those island locations captured the devastation the storm — which is expected to barrel into Puerto Rico and later, the Florida coast — left behind.

One video of a camera from Maho Beach in St. Martin shows the 185 mph winds leaving a cloudy haze of rain and wind. Digg called the video “terrifying.”

Similarly, WilliamsNews24, a news station in Virginia Beach, Virginia., shared a quick 9-second video of “horrible footage” of Irma passing through St. Martin.

#HurricaneIrma BREAKING NEWS- HORRIBLE FOOTAGE FROM ST. MARTIN ISLAND AFTER HURRICANE IRMA PASSES OVER. #IrmaHurricane pic.twitter.com/bJ16QFKyJu — Williamsnews24 (@williamsnews24) September 6, 2017

According to The Guardian, Irma, which is the “most powerful hurricane ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean,” left St. Martin flooded with electrical blackouts.

The storm’s next destination appears to be Puerto Rico, according to the National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Irma's center moving into NWS San Juan forecast area. El centro de Irma adentrándose al área de pronóstico del NWS San Juan. #prwx #usviwx pic.twitter.com/ICdla7Aiwo — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) September 6, 2017

The storm will arrive in Miami on Monday morning, The Weather Channel reported.