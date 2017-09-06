When Gordon Hayward chose to sign with the Boston Celtics, Jazz fans lost respect for him, and now he's gone from being Utah's most loved to being the most despised after the way he handled his decision.

Nobody wants a divorce after a long-time relationship. Yet, this is nothing new according to KSL. Paul Millsap started his career with the Jazz before both decided to go in a different direction after playing in Utah for seven years. The Jazz wanted to go younger as Millsap was not getting older. Those type of breakups are understandable to most fans.

Then there's Al Jefferson, who'd been with the team for three years before he decided to leave for Charlotte. It was one of those breakups that was emotionless knowing that a player of his caliber was replaceable.

Hayward's decision made the basketball world stop as it waited on him until breaking news from ESPN leaked that Hayward decided to sign with Boston. The Jazz's front office wasn't informed and hours later, Hayward wrote an article for The Players' Tribune confirming his decision. Clearly not the best way to say goodbye.

