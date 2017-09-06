ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” announced the cast for its 25th season on air on Wednesday. Contestants include an 80s icon, a “Shark,” a “Property Brother” and Lindsey Stirling. The season is set to premiere Sept. 18.

Stirling, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will join a star-studded cast that includes “Shark Tank” entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran, singer Debbie Gibson, “Property Brothers” host Drew Scott and others on the show’s 25th season. Her professional partner for the season will be fan favorite Mark Ballas.

The show’s season will feature several interesting storylines as husband and wife power couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be contestants on the show with their respective partners, Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, who were married in July. 80s teen sensation Gibson joins the cast despite her battle with Lyme disease.

“I need to push myself a little bit right now. This is a big, bold way to do that, in front of America,” Gibson told USA Today. “There’s a bigger picture in telling my story than ‘Hey, look at how I can dance.’ My story is universal for a lot of people sitting at home, maybe feeling stuck, maybe dealing with health issues, feeling pain."

Stirling will be a story all her own. Her career began on a reality television show, “America’s Got Talent,” where she was told by judge Piers Morgan, “You’re not untalented, but you’re not good enough to get away with flying through the air and trying to play the violin at the same time.” Stirling has proved Morgan wrong time and time again in the years since as she has released chart-topping music, written a book, headlined her own tour and has nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

It is unknown whether Stirling’s violin will make an appearance on “Dancing With The Stars,” but her dancing abilities will undoubtedly be put to the test.