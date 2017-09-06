Anyone who watched the game against LSU knows the BYU offense is in a bad spot. In our latest episode of the Deseret News Rise & Shout Podcast, my brother Matt and I look back at that game and diagnose the offensive problems. Are they fixable before the Utah game? We also discuss BYU players in the NFL.

Check out this week's show on Deseret News Podcasts, subscribe to the show on iTunes or listen below.

Check out the Rise & Shout Podcast at iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rise-shout/id404706109?mt=2 or on Podbean: http://ajmangum.podbean.com/