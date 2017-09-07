It is that time again; the Utah Utes face off against the BYU Cougars. Families are divided, friendships are ruined and allegiances are forged forever. The rivalry is one of the year’s best games and always the intense showcase of the state’s finest.

The game will be held Saturday at 8:15 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

6

What would a Utah vs. BYU article be without mentioning Utah’s recent dominance? Utah has won six in a row dating back to the 2010 season. The Utes also hold a 59-34-4 series advantage over the Cougars in the rivalry's storied history. The longest win streak belongs to Utah as well, with nine straight victories from 1929-1937. The first game was played April 6, 1896, with Utah winning 12-4.

37

In the 97 (BYU only counts 91) games since the inception of the rivalry, 37 games (including four ties) have been decided by seven points or fewer, including five of the last six games played. It is no secret that Utah and BYU have had an intense history of close games. Utah holds the advantage in those close games with a record of 22-11-4 in contests decided by one possession.

-5

It is not often that there is a negative number to watch out for, but -5 equals the total yards rushing by BYU against LSU this past weekend. In addition, Utah gave up just 55 yards on the ground to North Dakota last Thursday. Now, one game surely is not enough to bolster any credible evidence, but in the last 14 games dating back to the beginning of last season, Utah has given up just 115 total rushing yards per game during that span. The Utes are also returning all three starting linebackers to the defensive front seven, and the front line is the strongest position group on the team, with Kylie Fitts back after a season-ending injury early last season and Lowell Lotulelei anchoring the interior for the Utes' defense. According to ESPN football analyst Todd McShay, Lotulelei ranks as his No. 5 defense tackle in college football. NFL scouts will surely be watching his play all season.

11

If Utah hopes to be successful, it must cut down on team penalties. In its season-opener, Utah accumulated 11 penalties for 135 yards, including seven penalties for 94 yards in the first half. Some will call it jitters while others will call it shaking off the rust. Whatever it was, the Utes need to figure it out sooner than later.

22.1

As mentioned, it is still early in the season, but a concern for Cougar fans has to be Tanner Mangum’s 22.1 total QBR through the team’s first two games. Before we proceed, total QBR is the adjusted total quarterback rating that values quarterbacks on all play types on a 0-100 scale. The rating is adjusted for the strength of opposing defenses faced. Mangum’s mediocre first two games place him 112th out of the 130 qualified quarterbacks at the FBS level. Believe it or not, the LSU game was an improvement for him as he scored a 26.5 QBR compared to the 19.4 he scored during the Portland State game. For comparison, BYU’s Taysom Hill had a 64.2 total QBR rating last season, and Utah’s Troy Williams had a 51.6. The year is still early, so Cougar fans should not panic just yet, but it is something to keep an eye on this week.

19

It is no secret that BYU fans are a little troubled with the Cougars' first two games. BYU has managed only 19 first downs to start the season. This places it 78th in the FBS, however, BYU is one of only seven teams to have played two games this season. Eighty FBS teams have as many or more first downs than the Cougars have mustered so far this season, including the Utes, who had an impressive 27 first downs against North Dakota. Utah also had a notable showing on third-down defense in its first game. The Utes held North Dakota to only five first downs on 16 attempts. Look for third-down conversions to be a key factor in this game for both squads.

Cameron Wood is a graduate of Weber State University and a teacher and coach at St. Joseph Catholic High School in Ogden. Email: cwood@stjosephutah.com. Follow on Twitter @camwood03.