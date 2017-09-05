“I had many thrills in my life, but this one is broad-based and long-standing and for the right purpose. Education for young people and sports, that’s my deal.”

SALT LAKE CITY — Spence Eccles could be worthy for induction to the Utah Sports Hall of Fame for his exploits on the ski slopes alone, but it’s his influence on sports in Utah makes him an obvious honoree for the Hall.

Eccles and BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe are this year’s inductees for the 50-year Gala Celebration, which will be held Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Grand America Hotel. More than 200 former athletes, coaches and administrators from Utah have been honored over the past five decades, and many former inductees will be on hand for this year’s banquet.

Eccles, whose name is all over buildings in the state for his philanthropic contributions, was honored at a reception in downtown Salt Lake Tuesday evening in advance of next month’s induction.

“For me to be part of the illustrious former inductees is a big thrill,” Eccles said. “I had many thrills in my life, but this one is broad-based and long-standing and for the right purpose. Education for young people and sports, thats my deal.

After growing up in Ogden, Eccles was a member of the University of Utah ski team for four years and was named as an all-American. In 1957-58, he was selected to represent the United States at the FIS world championships.

He was the chairman and CEO of First Security Corporation until 2000 when it was sold to Wells Fargo Corporation. He began donating to the U. ski program in the 1960s and funded several athletic facilities at the University of Utah, including Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah indoor football facility and, most recently, the Utah Ski Team Building.

Kem Gardner, a prominent real estate developer and philanthropist, praised Eccles for his role in two of Utah’s biggest sporting accomplishments, the 2002 Winter Olympics and bringing the Utah Jazz to the state.

“More than anyone else in the state, he has done more for sport,” Gardner said. “He helped bring the Jazz to Utah. He helped bring the Olympics to Utah. He helped build the stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies. There would not have been an Olympics without Spence. Can you imagine what this state would be without Spence? I don’t want to imagine it.”

Former Utah Jazz coach and team president Frank Layden called Eccles' impending induction “well-deserved and long overdue.”

“Spence Eccles is Michelangelo,” Layden said. “He’s a creator. He takes something that ordinary and he makes it so much better. Let’s face it, where would this state be if it wasn’t for the Olympics? How about the Jazz? the Jazz wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for his hand in keeping them here. He is one of the giants in this state.”

Former Utah and Weber State coach Ron McBride praised Eccles for helping Utah football to advance to its present position as a top Pac-12 program and noted that he also funded an indoor football facility for Weber State.