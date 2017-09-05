I knew how much he was working; I knew how much he wanted it. We already knew God told us you’ll be there, we were just really hoping it would be this year so he would get his chance.”

SALT LAKE CITY — Tyler Huntley walked to the sideline after throwing an interception against North Dakota Thursday night, and he flashed his 1,000-watt smile at the guys relying on every decision he makes.

“He came right to the sideline, and it was like, ‘That play is over with, and we about to go score on the next drive’,” said senior wide receiver Darren Carrington, with a little chuckle. “It’s like it didn’t even happen.”

Huntley is a unique mix of confidence and humility that makes him easy to like and even easier to trust. His teammates said his affable demeanor does more than entertain them.

It keeps everything, even turnovers, in perspective.

“He’s always hyped, always ready, nothing phases him,” Carrington said. “Time ticking down, pick, whatever — he’s on to the next play. He’s going to come out and play his hardest every down.”

Huntley has an easy smile that belies his competitive drive. His father, Ricky Huntley, said all three of his sons are "laid-back," but that doesn’t mean Huntley isn’t almost maniacally driven.

“He’s always had this competitiveness,” Ricky said, noting that Huntley felt overlooked by scouts and used that as fuel to outperform higher rated players at camps. “I would always tell him, ‘You’re just getting work’.”

And the work is what brings results, and, on the football field, that’s what wins games. Even after winning Utah’s starting job as a sophomore, he relishes the underdog role.

“He’s always been that underdog,” Ricky said. “he didn’t get those big-time colleges like he should have. They’d always said, your time is next time. He’s never, in all of the years of playing football been second on the team. He’s always been first, and so he’d just say, ‘Why is it so hard for me to get my name out there?’ We’d tell him, ‘You’ve done what you need to do. It’s not your time — yet.’”

Former Utah assistant coach Dennis Erickson helped recruit Huntley, and he said it was other coaches who’d played for him who put Huntley on his radar.

“Watching him in the spring before his senior year,” Erickson said. “I watched him practice; I watched him scrimmage, and I liked what I saw. I liked how athletic he was.”

It wasn’t just that he could run — with serious speed and toughness — but he could also throw an accurate, powerful pass.

“He just had that ‘it’ factor,” Erickson recalled. “He just made things happen. That’s really what sets the really good ones apart from the great ones.”

Huntley committed to Florida Atlantic University midway through his junior year. Still, the Utes offered him a scholarship after Erickson watched him play. When two of his Hallandale High School teammates — Zack Moss and Demari Simkins — also received offers from Utah, he reconsidered.

“That was one of the selling points,” Ricky Huntley said. “It’s nice for him to have someone like at home.”

When Huntley arrived at Utah in January of 2016, he was still 17. Ricky and Regina Huntley, who’d coached their youngest son in little league, said football had been his first love since he was small.

“We tried to put him into baseball, but he really didn’t want to do that,” Ricky said. “Everything was about football. He never wanted to miss anything, practices, anything. I didn’t put the ball in his hands, but he just enjoyed it.”

His parents, who coached several of his little league teams together, thought he might end up playing defense because of his mentality and build.

“I remember thinking he’s going to be a linebacker,” Ricky said, laughing. “He was a little bit hefty as a child.” And he did play both quarterback and safety until high school.

“They wanted to keep him fresh all the time,” Ricky said. “They noticed he could spin the ball good.”

While he enjoyed immense success in high school, finishing with a 34-10 record and earning 2015 Florida Gatorade Player of the Year, he didn’t get those ACC or SEC offers that they hoped he would. Still, Tyler told his parents that it didn’t matter where he went because he planned to make a name for himself, regardless.

When the offer came from Utah, his parents said, they had to look on a map to see exactly where it was.

“We hadn’t been on that side of the globe yet,” Ricky laughed. Huntley made his visit with Moss and Simkins, and all three of them fell in love with the program.

“He called and said, ‘This is it,’” Ricky said. So Ricky and Regina made the trek to Utah in September for a game.

“We got off the plane, and Regina and I both said, ‘This is beautiful,’” he recalled. “It felt so nice. The sun was out, but the humidity was so much better.” Watching the game in the clear, cool air at Rice-Eccles sealed the deal. Both Tyler and his parents hoped he’d earn more playing time as a freshman, but they said he gained muscle and learned so much, they’ve never doubted their decision.

All spring and summer, Huntley was locked in an extremely competitive battle with last year’s starting quarterback and two-time team captain Troy Williams. Ricky said that even when Tyler came home for a visit, he worked hard on his craft, throwing 100 balls a day and hitting the gym.

The wait was brutal, not because of how close the race was but because social media favored the senior over their son all summer.

“It was a little crazy for us,” Ricky said. “I knew how much he was working; I knew how much he wanted it. We already knew God told us you’ll be there, we were just really hoping it would be this year so he would get his chance.”

Ricky said the call informing them of the decision was pure joy.

“We were elated,” he said. “It was so nice to see him getting a payback for what he’s been working hard for.”

Tyler Huntley said the battle for Utah’s starting job likely helped him develop even more toughness.

“I’d say yeah, but, at the same time, players are going to be players, and how you practice is how you play,” he said, noting that even if coaches has named him the starter in March, “I’d be playing this hard.”

Tyler Huntley said his commitment comes from his passion for the game.

“If you love something, you’ll go hard at it,” Tyler said. “I love football. That’s why I go so hard, and that’s what gives me my confidence.”

He recognizes that the confidence might be tested in unique ways at LaVell Edwards Stadium this Saturday, but, as he always does, he's embracing the challenge by keeping everything in perspective.

“It really doesn’t matter,” Tyler said, the grin returning to his face. “A game is a game. You have to win. I’m going to go out and lead my team to a win.” He admits he’s only experienced the rivalry game from the sideline, and he’s never played at LaVell Edward Stadium, but he said the key to success is in consistency.

“If you go too high or you get too low, it throws off your game,” he said. “You just got to stay at a steady pace.”