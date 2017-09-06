The Deseret News is asking for BYU and Utah fans to share their stories about the BYU-Utah rivalry game in a way that's not often covered. Die-hard Cougar and Ute fans know about the great games, the thrilling victories and the heartbreaking losses on the gridiron. What we're looking for is your stories in the stands. Specifically, we're looking for how games like this can bring us together, even in the most unexpected ways.

Here's my BYU-Utah rivalry story:

Believe it or not, I was a late bloomer when it came to my passion for sports. My father tried so hard to get me interested, and he had season tickets to both BYU football and basketball. I grew up mere blocks away from LaVell Edwards Stadium, but as much as my dad tried to convince me, I just wasn't interested at all. I've changed so much in this regard that many of my childhood friends are shocked to hear that I write about sports now.

Things started to change as I grew into adulthood. I found how fun it was to be a fan of a team and how being a fan brings people together. A tradition I have now with my father is I'll call him after every game when I'm not in town and we'll spend a good half an hour to an hour talking about what we just witnessed. And no conversation is as animated as what happens after BYU plays Utah. While my father and I have been close for as far as I can remember, this game has helped me become even closer to him.

My other job is in a place that doesn't have many Cougar fans. Yet my co-workers and I have always found a way to make the rivalry what it was always meant to be: fun. Of course my co-workers have perhaps had a bit more fun after the game over the past few seasons, but I've found that we've become closer friends rather than bitter enemies.

Now, it's your turn! Share your best stories of the BYU-Utah rivalry below and we'll publish the best ones.