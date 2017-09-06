SALT LAKE CITY — As a young boy, Michael Davis looked forward to Sundays.

He, along with four of his siblings, would pile into the backseat of the family car. It was a tight fit, so no seat belts were used.

The kids would bounce against each other as their father drove down the bumpy roads outside of Eugene, Oregon.

Robert O. Davis typically drove his children to the rural areas surrounding Eugene — no more than 30 minutes away from the city. Every now and then, he would pull into the parking lot of an old church or library, point out its beauty and spend a few minutes talking about the architecture.

Other times he’d point to a building and talk about its past, such as the town bakery that had once served as a gas station in the 1930s. He had a passion for art, architecture and history, and it came to life on those weekly drives.

“This was just him trying to express what he loved to his kids,” Michael Davis said. “What’s interesting is that it sunk in, because I do the same thing with my kids. Usually my kids end up like I did — they’re asleep by the time the drive is done — but it’s (just about) getting out in nature.”

Michael Davis cherishes what he calls those “free art lessons,” but reflecting on those memories Tuesday morning triggered some emotion.

Robert Ollerton Davis died Aug. 31, 2017 at 78. His passion for art remains alive in his children — many of whom have gone on to express themselves through artistic measures, said Michael Davis, who is the fourth of nine children. In addition to inspiring his family to value art, as Church History Museum curator for 30 years, Robert O. Davis encouraged Latter-day Saint artists to express their faith and beliefs through art.

When The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it would be opening what was originally called the Museum of Church History and Art, Robert O. Davis sent in his resume. He’d received a master of arts degree in art history from the University of Oregon in 1972, but a recession put him to work as a Teamster truck driver for the next 10 years. Michael Davis recalled the family driving into Salt Lake City for his father’s interview in September 1982.

“His hands were so calloused and his arms were really built up because of his work in the trucking industry,” Michael Davis said. “He didn’t have any experience. But he interviewed, and he said he did a terrible job in the interview. … (The job) was just a dream that he couldn’t even conceive of. But to me, it seemed like the perfect job for him.”

”My dad wasn’t the greatest person-to-person speaker,” he continued. “He had toughness kind of sharing what was in his heart all the time. But when he was talking art, it just flowed from him. … He could help you understand the artist’s perspective.”

Robert O. Davis soon began work as curator for the Church History Museum, and worked in that capacity until his retirement in 2013. During his career, he created more than 100 museum exhibits, according to his obituary. One of his biggest projects occurred every three years, when the museum sponsored an International Art Competition to “showcase the breadth of Latter-day Saint artists,” according to history.lds.org.

Robert O. Davis was at the heart of this effort, poring over the artist submissions and selecting entries that would best reflect the competition’s theme for the year. At the time of the second International Art Competition, he told the Deseret News that more than 800 artists from 42 countries submitted entries, and he was tasked with reducing the entries to a 210-piece exhibit.

It wasn’t unusual for Michael Davis to call his father to check in, only to hear him walking around the Church History Museum at 9 p.m., preparing for a new exhibit.

“I think he would’ve worked there for free,” he said. “My mom probably wouldn’t have liked that arrangement, but he loved it so much. … He was dedicated to a fault. I think when he retired, he had a year or two of vacation and sick time that he’d never used — that’s not hyperbole at all — he’d never taken a true vacation. … He was just a dedicated servant who really loved serving God.”

Prominent Latter-day Saint artist Walter Rane, who has participated in every International Art Competition since its beginning in 1987, is grateful for the competition because it led to his friendship with Robert O. Davis.

Being familiar with Rane’s work, Robert O. Davis reached out to the artist in 1997 to see if he would be interested in providing scripture-based artwork for the soon-to-open LDS Conference Center — a type of art Rane had not yet explored.

“The artists that I liked, the old masters, they did biblical themes all the time,” he said. “But when I graduated from art school, I went to the church headquarters (in the 1970s) … and there really wasn’t anybody to show it to at that time. The church didn’t have any institutional structure for looking at artwork. … So I just went on with my career as a book and magazine illustrator, and just didn’t really think that scripture paintings would be part of my career until Robert contacted me some 20 years later.”

Many of Rane’s paintings are featured in the Conference Center today, and the artist credits Robert O. Davis with helping him find his artistic voice.

“He was an advocate for the artist," he said. "I’ll miss him. Once he retired, I had very little contact with him, but I still think about him often and will continue to because of the influence he had on my work. I think doing scripture-based paintings was what I was meant to be doing, and I didn’t do it until he found me and encouraged me to go that direction. … So I continue to do it, and whenever I do I think of Robert.”

