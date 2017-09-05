SALT LAKE CITY — A Roosevelt man has been sentenced to prison for murder, the last of four people accused of kidnapping two men over a drug debt and forcing one to shoot the other.

Theron Myore, 46, was sentenced Aug. 29 to at least one and up to 15 years in prison for murder, a first-degree felony, in the death of Cleat Aaron Knight, 34. Myore was given credit for the 1,329 days he has served in jail since his arrest in January 2014.

Myore pleaded guilty to the charge in July while two counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, were dismissed.

According to police, Myore and three others — Christopher Kim Leech, 38, of West Valley City; Viliamu Seumanu, 45, of West Jordan; and Tina Maxine Soules, 43, of West Valley City — kidnapped Knight and a friend from West Valley City around Nov. 23, 2013.

After holding the men against their will, police say the group drove the two men to a remote mountain road. There, Leech and Seumanu marched them off into the snow, where Leech shot Knight and ordered his friend to do the same or be killed himself, charges state.

The group then left Knight's body behind and brought his friend back to West Valley City, making him burn his clothes before releasing him.

Leech was found guilty last September of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery and obstructing justice, all first-degree felonies. He was sentenced in November to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the aggravated murder charge, while an additional, concurrent life without parole sentence was handed down for one of two aggravated kidnapping charges.

Seumanu was found guilty in April 2015 of murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the aggravated kidnapping, and concurrent terms of 15 years to life in prison for the murder and second aggravated kidnapping charges.

Soules was also originally charged with murder. She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and kidnapping, both second-degree felonies, and was sentenced in April to concurrent prison terms of least two and up to 20 years in prison. She was not given credit for time served.