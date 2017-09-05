PROVO — Most people remember Ty Detmer for his highs, with few readily noting the several lows he's incurred playing quarterback throughout his collegiate and professional career. Now as BYU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Detmer is imparting the lessons he's learned, with regarding to dealing with the lows, to Tanner Mangum.

Mangum, and the entire BYU offense, were pretty low after Saturday's 27-0 loss to LSU, where the unit wasn't even able to pass midfield. But Detmer's been there before, in some form or another.

“I threw seven picks in a game, so that was kind of embarrassing,” Detmer said. “So I think any time you play sports or involved with athletics, as a coach, you’re going to have moments like that. It’s what you do after those moments that matter.”

Mangum has tried to heed Detmer's message and believes that he, along with his teammates, have largely responded well, as evidenced in practice sessions.

“We’re been really sharp,” Mangum said. “Practices have been on point and (with) high-tempo and high enthusiasm. Guys are just excited for the opportunity to come back.”

BURT NOT AN RB OPTION: BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki confirmed to the media Tuesday that Riley Burt is now being coached by him, on the defensive side of the ball.

Burt is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound sophomore from Box Elder High, who saw brief playing time in 2015 at running back. Fans remember him fondly for ripping off a 41-yard run in a 38-24 win against Cincinnati. Burt's career totals, without that 41-yard run, are 13 carries for 45 yards. He redshirted and played on the scout team in 2016.

BYU's rushing attack was a point of concern in the Cougars' 27-0 loss to LSU. BYU finished the game with negative five yards rushing, with running backs KJ Hall and Kavika Fonua leaving the game early due to injuries. Fonua is expected to play this week against Utah, while Hall remains questionable.

Regarding the move of Burt to cornerback, Tuiaki stated, "We felt like it was a better fit for him. … He's fast enough — just want to test his hips and see where he is."

ANOTHER HIFO: The leading tackler for BYU in a 27-0 loss to LSU is likely someone fans have never even heard of. Marivn Hifo, the older brother of BYU receiver Aleva Hifo, tallied a team-leading 10 tackles in the loss, playing largely in place of safety Micah Hannemann, who was ejected from the game after incurring a targeting penalty.

Marvin Hifo is a 5-foot-10, 185 pound senior from San Jacinto College, who has risen to be a pleasant surprise for coaches.

"He was just jacked up to be on the team, to play special teams, but he's found a bigger role just because he's a good player. He does a really good job," said Tuiaki. "He's a great tackler and a great energy guy, too."

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney