Situated on Water Street near the banks of the Mississippi River in Nauvoo, Illinois, is the former home of Aaron Johnson, a faithful Latter-day Saint. According to the Joseph Smith Papers website, Aaron Johnson joined the then-called The Church of the Latter-day Saints in 1836.

After moving to Nauvoo in 1839, Johnson served as justice of the peace in Nauvoo from 1842-1846. During the Nauvoo years he served a mission to the Eastern states, worked on the Nauvoo Temple and served on the high council. As justice of the peace, his signature is found on a number of important documents, both before and after the martyrdom of the Prophet Joseph Smith. His testimony and written documentation were given in various proceedings involving Joseph Smith (see History of the Church, 6:410).

This view shows the Mississippi River from the Aaron Johnson home. The Prophet Joseph Smith used Johnson's leaky boat at this site during the night of June 22-23, 1844. The river is higher now because of the Keokuk Dam. | Kenneth Mays

On the night of June 22-23, just a few days before his death, Joseph Smith and a few others used Aaron Johnson’s leaky skiff (boat) to secretly cross the Mississippi River in the dark of night to flee the turmoil brewing in Nauvoo. Porter Rockwell rowed Johnson’s boat while the Prophet and others bailed out water with their boots to keep from sinking (see History of the Church 6:547-548). Stinging accusations soon led Joseph and Hyrum to return and make the journey to Carthage and death.

Several years later, Johnson went west with the Saints. He served as bishop more than once, as postmaster and judge. Johnson died in Springville in 1877. Presently, his extant former home in Nauvoo is privately owned.