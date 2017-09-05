I was back and forth between red and blue growing up I have a dad who played baseball and a grandpa that played football there at Utah. But I also had some on my mom’s side who were BYU fans.

PROVO — BYU backup safety Austin Lee has a different perspective on the rivalry with Utah than most do.

That’s because after signing with the Utes in 2015, and, after playing on Utah's special teams in 2015, Lee transferred to BYU.

Lee is a friend of several Utah players, including star safety Chase Hansen.

“I still talk to quite a few of them,” Lee said. “Those guys in the safety group I was pretty close with. It’s fun to interact with them, as well as former players like Tevin Carter. It’s fun to see where they are in their lives and where they’re playing at Utah or wherever they’re playing.”

But now that Rivalry Week is here, it’s all business.

“When you’re on that field, you’ve got to turn it loose. You’ve got to change that mindset — that you’re a competitive person and you’re going to do everything you can to get that win,” Lee said. “Some things might be different on the field. There might be anger or animosity but things can change after. You can still be friends. That’s how it was with my family growing up in backyard football — chippy on the field, but friends afterward.”

Lee, a 6-foot, 202-pound sophomore who prepped at Alta High, learned a lot from Hansen when the two were teammates.

“He was always a leader and a hard worker,” he said. “He taught me that it’s one thing to know you’re assignment and you’re technique, but it’s another thing to know how to lead and make big plays when you need to make them. He’s a great example of hard work and competing as well.”

“Austin’s a good friend,” Hansen said. “We talk now and again, stay in touch as far as like just family and stuff like that, simple stuff — wish each other luck every once in a while. So we stay in touch.”

Lee’s ties to Utah go way back. His dad, Doug, played baseball at Utah and his grandfather, Gordon, played football at Utah from 1959-61 and coached the Ute running backs from 1964-65.

“I was back and forth between red and blue growing up,” he said. “I have a dad who played baseball and a grandpa that played football there at Utah. But I also had some on my mom’s side who were BYU fans.”

When he was in high school, Lee was recruited by both programs and ultimately picked the Utes.

“During the recruiting process, I was open,” he recalled. “I didn’t have a certain school in mind. I looked at the offers and the opportunities at the schools. Utah went to the Pac-12 when I was a junior in high school. That was a huge factor, seeing Utah make that step.”

Another factor in choosing Utah was he liked defensive coordinator Kalani Sitake — who now coaches BYU.

Lee served a mission in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after signing with Utah and joined the program in 2015. He played in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Last year, Lee decided to transfer to BYU.

“It was quite a process. I had to go through certain things,” he said. “I wasn’t feeling as comfortable and with certain things changing, I went to Salt Lake Community College to earn an associate’s degree so I could transfer to BYU. I had to sit out a season. It was a long process, but I have a really supportive family and friends who were alongside me.”

Making that transition easier was the fact that Sitake is now running BYU's program.

“Knowing Kalani and seeing that family environment, it was a big reason for my decision. I have friends at BYU. I like the academics and big-time games on the schedule," Lee said. "On the field, I understood what Kalani expects, what my eyes need to be looking at. My technique, ability and instincts were able to transfer over here easily because they do very similar things."

Lee is grateful for the time he spent at Utah.

“Being around players and coaches, I learned techniques and instincts that the game brings,” he said. “That was my first college football year and being able to be able to understand the game of football at this level, it was huge to be a part of that program and to be able to develop it and take it over here.”

Now for the first time, Lee will face his former teammates in the rivalry game.

“It’s going to mean something,” he said. “There might be a little bit energy because of that. It’s going to be fun competing against those guys."

Dirk Facer contributed to this report.