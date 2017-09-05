Brigham Young University-Idaho will inaugurate new school President Henry J. Eyring on Sept. 19 during a special ceremony held on the Rexburg, Idaho, campus.

The inauguration, held during the regular devotional time, will take place at 2 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Eyring follows after the footsteps of his father, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, who was also the president of Ricks College (the precursor to BYU-Idaho) from 1971-1977. President Henry B. Eyring will preside at the event.

Announced by Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a campus devotional in February, the change came as BYU–Idaho President Clark G. Gilbert assumed his role as president of the newly formed BYU–Pathway Worldwide. Eyring took over as the college’s 17th president on April 10.

Eyring has been with the college since 2006 in various assignments — as the associate academic vice president over online learning, advancement vice president and academic vice president. He has also taught courses, authored books, served as a trustee of Southern Utah University and, at the time of his appointment as BYU-Idaho’s president, was an adjunct fellow at the Clayton Christensen Institute for Disruptive Innovation.

In conjunction with the inauguration, a special Inaugural Art Exhibit will showcase artwork of President Henry B. Eyring. President Eyring has created hundreds of watercolor paintings and drawings over the past 60 years, and a few of them will be on display for the first time. The exhibit will be in the Jacob Spori Art Gallery and will run from Sept. 19 to Oct. 20. The admission is free, but tickets are required. To reserve tickets visit www.byui.edu/tickets or call 208-496-3170.