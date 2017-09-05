EAGLE MOUNTAIN — An 18-year-old man was stabbed multiple times inside a house Tuesday afternoon.

About 3:20 p.m., a man was stabbed in a residence near the intersection of Cattle Drive and Parker's Place, officials said.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said one person was being questioned and investigators did not believe there were any outstanding suspects. However, detectives were still trying to piece together what happened.

18 year old Eagle Mountain man stabbed multiple times. Flown to IMC by LifeFlight. Case is under investigation. One person detained. pic.twitter.com/8c11YL6uSY — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) September 5, 2017

"We think we know what happened, but we want to verify that before we say anything," he said.

The stabbing victim, whose name was not immediately released, was flown by medical helicopter to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition.

