Just days before he is scheduled to speak to young adults around the world, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, participated in a live video on Facebook and invited young adults to prepare and participate in Sunday's Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults.

"We very much look forward to being with all of you," Elder Bednar said in the live video.

The broadcast originates from Raleigh, North Carolina, on Sept. 10, and will be held at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

"I just had a recurring thought about a verse of scripture found in the Doctrine and Covenants 128:17-18, where it talks about the importance of a welding link," Elder Bednar said. "Sister Bednar and I had an experience with President Hinckley where he talked about not becoming a weak link in the chain of our generations and in our message we are going to talk [about] the importance of becoming a welding link."

Sister Bednar invited listeners to prepare by reading The Family: A Proclamation to the World.

"Be prepared to study it," she said. "You'll gain a lot of insights from Elder Bednar's message if you come prepared from reading that proclamation."

Elder Bednar invited listeners to read Doctrine and Covenants section 128 verses 17-18, and to look for the links in the scripture passage.

"There is a whole series of linkages in those verses, and it talks about us in the role we play as a potential welding link," Elder Bednar said. "I'd simply invite you to think about that — what is your role? What roles do we all play in becoming a welding link in the chain of our generations?"

Elder Bednar encouraged young adults to think about all of the "magnificent young people all over the world" who will be participating in the event.

"Young people all over the world will be united in this moment worshiping," he said. "I just think that's a remarkable opportunity to gather, be united, and individuals — young men and young women — will receive inspiration according to their individual needs.

"What we say may not help them very much at all, but if they exercise faith, and they come with real intent, then the Holy Ghost will deliver to each individual that portion that is needful for him or for her."

The broadcast will be available via lds.org and on BYUtv.