In his rant against Patagonia's Yvon Choiunard (Aug. 30), Robert Darby deplores outsider input into Utah public lands issues, but his talking points come straight from outsider organizations like the American Legislative Exchange Council and the Koch brothers fossil-fuel barons. Darby should know that those of us with yellow “Wild Utah” bumper stickers are not “coastal elites.” We are his neighbors. In any case, the false story that some stakeholder voices don’t count because they are not “local” enough doesn’t help solve disagreements but only makes the problems worse when people who truly care about Utah's federal public lands feel shut out of the public process. The way though is not to keep inventing reasons to exclude some voices and give priority to others but to honestly invite all stakeholders to the table — ranchers, environmentalists, fossil-fuel barons, coastal elites, Outdoor Retailers, sagebrush rebels and, yes, even people who like to take vacations, a category which I think probably includes most of us.

Amy Brunvand

Salt Lake City