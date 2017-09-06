My husband and I bought our house in Cottonwood Heights in 1994. At that time Wasatch Boulevard stopped at La Caille restaurant. One of the reasons we moved there was because of the quietness and peace. We loved to sit out in our garden in the evenings and listen to birds. Since then, Cottonwood Heights has expanded the road to connect to Little Cottonwood Canyon. The road has become a major thoroughfare. Our backyard sounds like a freeway. This year, the City of Cottonwood Heights is allowing dozens of new homes to be built.

In order to accommodate the increase in traffic and thousands of cars, Cottonwood Heights insisted that the development broaden the road and put in turning lanes. Sitting in our backyard has become akin to hanging out on a freeway. We have requested that Cottonwood Heights take care of its residents rather than selling off our lovely wooded groves for the highest price. We have asked them to help us pay for a sound wall. The noise is currently untenable, and it's going to get worse. Cottonwood Heights refused to even listen to our request. They say it would "establish a precedent" of taking care of their residents rather than trying to make as much money as possible. Why didn't they make putting in a sound wall for the current residents part of that deal?

Instead, they purchased a lovely new city hall and fancy police cars, completely ignoring the concerns of residents who have lived here for years. This is wrong. I am disgusted by their lack of concern for the residents they are supposed to be serving. We need to preserve God's beautiful handiwork, not destroy it! I am deeply saddened to see what is happening up here.

Elizabeth and Kevan King

Cottonwood Heights