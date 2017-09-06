I am glad that I have never previously heard of Dr. Dan Fischer who recently ran an advertisement in the Deseret News. He just slapped the faces of all of us who voted for Trump out of fear and desperation that our great nation was headed for an end. Did he prefer that Hillary Clinton should win? And why were we not to turn our backs on President Obama, who in my lifetime was the worst do-nothing president ever?

If all the obstructionists like Dr. Fischer and Pelosi and Schumer would give Trump a chance, we would see the much-desired progress. What progress did Obama give us? And Clinton much appears to be a person who escaped prosecution with her many missteps as well as those of her State Department entourage. Some answers, Dr. Fischer, please!

Earl Elmont

Pleasant Grove