You wouldn’t have known anything was wrong with my dad — unless you lived with him. Sometimes he would fly into irrational rages. Sometimes he would sit and stare at the wall, glassy-eyed. Both of these scared me.

My father was a family doctor who wanted to do it all — deliver babies, assist in surgery and run a thriving outpatient practice. The problem was, he just couldn’t. So he took stimulants to keep him awake while he delivered babies late at night. Then he took sleeping pills to help him get to sleep.

One day, when I was a teen, I was carrying out my job as his office janitor. To my horror, I found a used syringe floating on top of the toilet water in his personal bathroom. In that moment, years of suspicions came together and I knew: My father was a prescription drug addict. He’d tried to hide his addiction by flushing the syringe away.

I couldn’t do much about it then, but once I turned 17 and got my driver’s license, I did do something: I took the family car and my 14-year-old sister and ran away from home. We drove 90 miles away, found a telephone booth, and called the first minister listed in the phone book. He picked us up, took us to his home, and heard our story. He prayed with us. He counseled us. Then he called my parents, told them their daughters were safe and would be coming home the next day, and told my father why we had come.

When I got home, my father was furious — but underneath the anger, I could tell that he was proud of me, too. And he sobered up for my senior year of high school, but relapsed when I went away to college. Recovery and relapse was the cycle of his life for over 20 years.

And it wasn’t just my father. My sister, my uncle and my grandfather all had addiction problems, too.

I used to think that my family was full of weak-willed individuals. Fortunately, we understand addiction a lot better now than we did in my teenage years. We now know that addiction has nothing to do with willpower, but is instead a problem in the brain.

Brain cells have a series of receptors on their surfaces, where chemicals latch on like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. Unfortunately, with drugs like opiates, the receptor can permanently turn on. When there is no drug in the system, the brain forcefully demands more. These urges are relentless. It’s like getting a text message over and over, no matter how many times you delete it.

But there is help. New drugs like Suboxone fit into the receptor like a counterfeit jigsaw piece. Suboxone satisfies the craving without causing a high.

As a family doctor, I know that the best way to deal with disease is to prevent it from ever happening. The teen brain is especially susceptible to all kinds of addictions, and programs to deter early use of all kinds of drugs during adolescence are essential. There are vaccines currently under investigation. And the science is in: cannabis can effectively treat much of the chronic pain for which we currently prescribe opioids, and no one has ever died from a cannabis overdose. Rescheduling cannabis would allow needed research to take place.

I wish these treatments had been available during my childhood. I could have had a much better relationship with my father if they were. Countless Utah families are facing the same struggle my family did, and I’m running for Congress to help them.

Kathie Allen, M.D., is the Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District.