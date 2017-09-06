Congress should act to pass legislation to reinstate the policies from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Sen. Orrin Hatch and Utah’s delegation are uniquely positioned to take a leading role in shepherding it to the president’s desk. Rep. Mia Love has already released a strong statement in support of DACA legislation, pointing to her own history as a daughter of immigrants.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration rescinded the DACA immigration program that gave legal protection and work permits to nearly 800,000 people who arrived in the U.S. illegally as children. This decision comes in spite of calls from Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, and Senator Orrin Hatch to leave the Obama-era program in place while Congress works out a legislative solution.

When President Barack Obama created DACA through executive order in 2012, the editorial board felt the program was the right policy implemented in the wrong manner. While we maintain that DACA was an overreach of executive power, to rescind it without a legislative replacement jeopardizes the status of many contributing members of society.

By virtue of the rigorous qualifying criteria for DACA, participants are often taxpayers, valued members of the American workforce and in some instances members of the armed services. One recently gave his life trying to save Harvey victims; at the very least, these people deserve basic legal protection from deportation to remain in the only nation most of them have ever known. While comprehensive immigration reform is needed, successful legislation for DACA is more likely if the conversation takes place apart from adjudicating broader reforms.

Senator Hatch’s voting record is among the most favorable for the Trump administration in the Senate — supporting the president’s agenda 95.6 percent of the time. However, he has been willing to break rank with the administration over both moral and legal concerns, criticizing the recent transgender military ban, the president’s antagonism of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and now the end of DACA. In doing so, Hatch has revealed a laudable commitment to fundamental American values of equality, liberty and rule of law. Now, 800,000 people rely on his continued leadership to secure the bipartisan passage of DACA as a bill.

The road to passing DACA is fraught, and Speaker Ryan and the Republican Caucus are sure to view this as an unwelcome addition to an already packed legislative agenda. This is why Hatch must use his seniority to secure support for DACA among his Republican colleagues, making it a priority amid the higher-profile battles of tax reform, the 2018 budget, and healthcare. While Democrats are sure to support a bill including DACA provisions, it is up to a Republican-controlled House and Senate to put forth legislation they can agree on.

While this process will require support from Utah’s entire delegation, Hatch is uniquely positioned to lead the charge. An original co-sponsor of the DREAM Act (the legislative predecessor to DACA), Hatch has the opportunity to see a new version of his bill passed into law. There are legitimate debates yet to be had about comprehensive immigration changes. However, Congress should act to secure the status of nearly a million people already in our country that deserve legal protection on humanitarian grounds — protection Hatch and his colleagues can help provide.