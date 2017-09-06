Please refrain from referring to the BYU-Utah football game as a "holy war." It is not holy, neither is it a war. The term "holy war" refers to Islamic jihad, which aims to spread Islam throughout the world. That is a long way from football. Furthermore, the use of the term "war" tends to breed hatred, which I have witnessed myself on many occasions. We don't need hatred; we need cooperation. Both are fine universities; cooperation in many areas between the two has been excellent. We forget that Brigham Young founded both universities.

Kent Harrison

Provo