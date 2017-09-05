SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert is headed back to Washington, D.C., to be among a bipartisan group of governors detailing ways for states to achieve flexibility in the health insurance marketplace.

Herbert joins Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker, and Govs. Steve Bullock of Montana, Bill Haslam of Tennessee, and John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

The governors will appear before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, which is holding multiple hearings on ways to stabilize premiums for an estimated 18 million Americans who purchase insurance through the individual market.

Testimony is scheduled for Thursday.

The hearings follow the collapse of GOP efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. Herbert has said he favors a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, but only if there is a viable option in place that provides options in the marketplace and state flexibility.