SALT LAKE CITY — Less than a year ago, Athlon Sports ranked the top rivalries in college football. Army-Navy topped the list, while BYU-Utah checked in at No. 14. Book-ending the Rivalry Game was No. 13 Oregon-Oregon State and No. 15 UCLA-USC.

The Utes have experience with both of those contests.

Wide receiver Darren Carrington played in three “Civil Wars” between Oregon and Oregon State prior to transferring to Utah. He noted similarities, like the schools being less than an hour apart, in the two rivalries. Carrington said the Oregon programs have a “pretty intense rivalry” and he’s finding out firsthand about BYU-Utah.

Defensive end Kylie Fitts can relate. He joined the Utes after playing for UCLA in 2013. The Bruins and crosstown rival USC play for the “Victory Bell” each season.

Fitts said the battle for bragging rights in Los Angeles, though, pales in comparison to a BYU-Utah game.

“I think this rivalry is a lot more intense. Being at UCLA, it was a rivalry (with USC), but like a lot of guys I didn’t really care as much as like people here do — especially the fans,“ Fitts explained. “The fans are crazy on Twitter and all that. It’s kind of funny watching all that. But it’s exciting to be in. I know it’s going to be a crazy atmosphere there Saturday, so I’m excited.”

The Utes and Cougars square off Saturday (8:15 p.m., ESPN2) at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. Fitts, who added that he’ll be motivated by the booing and trash talking that is expected from the crowd, acknowledged the importance of extending Utah’s six-game win streak in the series

“This is really important for us seniors — just to carry out the legacy of the guys that started it before,” he said.

MOVING UP: Utah moved up two spots to No. 23 in this week’s coaches poll. The Utes, though, didn’t quite crack the Associated Press Top 25 following their season-opening 37-16 win over North Dakota. They led the pack of others receiving votes this week, ranking No. 26 overall.

GOOD START: Quarterback Tyler Huntley is exuding confidence after his first collegiate start. Utah racked up 499 yards of offense in the victory against North Dakota. The Utes rushed for 272 yards and passed for 227 more.

“We did whatever we wanted to do our first game and we’re just going to come out and execute for the rest of the year,” Huntley said.

PLEASED AS WELL: The defense also had a solid outing in the opener. North Dakota was held to 51 yards rushing and just 12 first downs.

“I think everyone was working hard. I think everyone gave a lot of effort,” said safety Chase Hansen, who added that everyone was physical. “... For the most part you want to run and you want to be physical, so I kind of think those were the two things that stuck out that we feel pretty good about.”

As for improvement, Hansen said more than anything the defense just needs to be assignment sound.

“Knowing our job and doing it,” he continued.

