Mother Teresa, a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, who is known across the world for her faith and good works, passed away 20 years ago today. The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent its condolences to the Catholic Church at the time of her passing, stating that Mother Teresa’s “life of unselfish service is an inspiration to all the world, and her acts of Christian goodness will stand as a memorial for generations to come.” These ten general conference addresses include quotes and stories about the life of Mother Teresa:

During his 2010 general conference talk “Charity Never Faileth,” President Thomas S. Monson asked members of the LDS Church to be more loving and to refrain from judging one another. “Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who worked among the poor in India most of her life, spoke this profound truth: ‘If you judge people, you have no time to love them,’” he said.

President Monson also referenced this same quote from Mother Teresa in his April 2009 general conference address, “May You Have Courage.” In his talk, President Monson spoke to the Young Women of the church and entreated them to be kind to one another. “My earnest prayer is that you will have the courage required to refrain from judging others, the courage to be chaste and virtuous, and the courage to stand firm for truth and righteousness,” he said.

In April 2015 general conference, Primary General President Rosemary M. Wixom shared a story about a young mother who was struggling with her testimony. This friend became less active in the LDS Church for a time until she read a book of writings by Mother Teresa. In a letter to Archbishop Périer, Mother Teresa confessed that despite appearances, she also had trials with her own faith:

“Please pray specially for me that I may not spoil His work and that Our Lord may show Himself — for there is such terrible darkness within me, as if everything was dead. It has been like this more or less from the time I started ‘the work.’ Ask Our Lord to give me courage.”

Hearing about Mother Teresa’s personal trials gave this young mother hope. “My friend thought if Mother Teresa could live her religion without all the answers and without a feeling of clarity in all things, maybe she could too,” said Sister Wixom.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks encouraged others during April 2009 general conference to look outward and serve those who are in need. “A great example of unselfish service is the late Mother Teresa of Calcutta, whose vow committed herself and her fellow workers to ‘wholehearted free service to the poorest of the poor,’” he said. “She taught that ‘one thing will always secure heaven for us — the acts of charity and kindness with which we have filled our lives.’”

In his October 2014 general conference talk “Are We Not All Beggars,” Elder Jeffrey R. Holland shared the following story of Mother Teresa:

“A journalist once questioned Mother Teresa of Calcutta about her hopeless task of rescuing the destitute in that city. He said that, statistically speaking, she was accomplishing absolutely nothing. This remarkable little woman shot back that her work was about love, not statistics.

"Notwithstanding the staggering number beyond her reach, she said she could keep the commandment to love God and her neighbor by serving those within her reach with whatever resources she had. ‘What we do is nothing but a drop in the ocean,’ she would say on another occasion. ‘But if we didn’t do it, the ocean would be one drop less [than it is].” Soberly, the journalist concluded that Christianity is obviously not a statistical endeavor. He reasoned that if there would be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents that over the ninety and nine who need no repentance, then apparently God is not overly preoccupied with percentages.”

During October 1997 general conference, Elder Holland stated that he read many tributes about Mother Teresa after her passing. “One correspondent recalled her saying that as severe and wrenching as physical hunger was in our day — something she spent virtually her entire life trying to alleviate — nevertheless, she believed that the absence of spiritual strength, the paucity of spiritual nutrition, was an even more terrible hunger in the modern world,” he said.

Elder Dennis B. Neuenschwander of the Quorum of the Seventy referenced Mother Teresa in general conference while speaking about the importance of doing family history. “Mother Teresa said that ‘loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty,’” he said. “The thought that this poverty of loneliness — this being unwanted and separated from loved ones — could extend beyond this life is truly sad. The promise of family history and temple work is eternal connection born of both love and priesthood ordinances.”

Sister Chieko N. Okazaki, first counselor of the Relief Society general presidency from 1990-1997, encouraged sisters of the LDS Church to offer more love, compassion and forgiveness to others. “Do not feel that your gift is insignificant,” said sister Okazaki during an October 1991 general conference address. “Mother Teresa says, ‘I’m a little pencil in the hands of God. He does the thinking. He does the writing. He does everything — and it’s really hard — sometimes it’s a broken pencil. He has to sharpen it a little more. But be a little instrument in His hands so that He can use you anytime, anywhere. … We have only to say Yes to Him.’”