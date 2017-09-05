SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police detective whose arrest of a University Hospital nurse sparked a worldwide outcry was fired Tuesday from his part-time position at Gold Cross Ambulance.

Gold Cross officials said Jeff Payne's termination was effective immediately.

"Although Jeff was not working for Gold Cross Ambulance at the time of the incident, we take his inappropriate remarks regarding patient transports seriously," the company said in a statement. "We acknowledge those concerned individuals who have contacted us regarding this incident and affirm our commitment to serving all members of the community with kindness and respect. We will continue to maintain our values of outstanding patient focused care, safety and the complete trust of the communities we serve."

Payne also remained on paid administrative leave from the Salt Lake Police Department on Tuesday for his role in the arrest of nurse Alex Wubbels on July 26.

As the incident was wrapping up, Payne's body camera video recorded him telling Salt Lake Police Lt. James Tracy, "I’ll bring 'em all the transients and take the good patients elsewhere," referring to who he transports to University Hospital.

On July 26, Wubbels, who was working as the charge nurse at University Hospital's burn unit, refused to allow Payne to draw blood from an unconscious man who had been flown to the hospital after being involved in a fatal crash.

Payne said he was following orders from Tracy when he told Wubbels that he would arrest her for interfering with a police investigation if she did not allow him to draw blood. Tracy was also placed on paid administrative leave on Friday.

Although the incident happened more than a month ago, it wasn't until Wubbels and her attorney, Karra Porter, released body camera video of her arrest on Thursday that two officers were placed on paid administrative leave. Within hours of its release, the video of Wubbels screaming as she's being dragged out of the hospital, held against a wall as she's being handcuffed and then placed into a police car went viral and the incident quickly garnered attention worldwide.