HENDERSON, Nev. — Police say a California woman believed kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend has been found at a Las Vegas-area casino-hotel near the Arizona border, and her ex may be on his way to Utah.

Santa Barbara County, California, sheriff's investigators say Joseph Hetzel dropped off Virginia Paris in front of the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson on Monday night and drove off.

Authorities say security at the casino-hotel reported that Paris approached guards late Monday and told them she had been abducted.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, but whether she was injured or the extent of any injuries was not immediately available.

Hetzel, 52, is still at large, and sheriff's investigators say he could be headed to Utah.

Investigators say Hetzel kidnapped Paris in Solvang, California, on Friday and drove away in her black Chrysler sedan.

They were seen Sunday near Phoenix, where Paris approached a customer for help at a coffee shop. Investigators say Hetzel saw the exchange, grabbed Paris and dragged her away.

Paris previously obtained a restraining order against Hetzel.