From dancing cornerbacks to messages from a Mailman's son to nuns dressed up for football, there were a lot of off-the-field moments that may have slipped through the public eye as Utah's three FBS teams played over the weekend.

Utah, Utah State and BYU played on back-to-back-to-back days on the first full weekend of college football. The games happened in three different states, as Utah hosted North Dakota at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah State played Wisconsin at famed Camp Randall Stadium and BYU faced LSU at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Here's a look at some of the most interesting off-the-field moments.

A message from Malone to Sitake

LSU senior offensive tackle KJ Malone is the son of former Utah Jazz power forward and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone. Saturday's game between LSU and BYU allowed the younger Malone, who was born in Salt Lake City and grew up cheering for the Utes, to play against a school from Utah for the first time in his career.

Malone caught up to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake following the game, and while most of their conversation in the video below is undistinguishable, Malone gives Sitake a line of encouragement for this week's rivalry matchup between BYU and Utah as they say goodbye: "Hey, y'all beat Utah."

Jumping around in Wisconsin

One of the more iconic college football traditions takes place at Camp Randall Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Badgers. Between the third and fourth quarters, students jump up and down to the hip hop group House of Pain's "Jump Around" song.

Here's what it looked like for the Wisconsin-Utah State contest.

By comparison, here's what it looked like when "Jump Around" was played at the Superdome during the BYU-LSU game.

Cornerbacks dancing

The University of Utah has a young but talented group of cornerbacks, but the inexperience they have on the field does not show in their demeanor. Before the Utes' game against North Dakota, the cornerbacks huddled together and danced.

The @Utah_Football cornerbacks getting in a little dancing before tonight's game. Confident group

Celebrity watch

A familiar face made another appearance at the Utes' game: President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In Wisconsin, a group of women known as the Badger Nuns made their usual appearance at the game. They also go by the name Sisters of Chryst, in reference to Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst.

The Badger Nuns have their own Facebook page, and News 3 in Madison, Wisconsin, shares the story behind the three women choosing to show up in support of the Badgers in nun's outfits.

In Louisiana, Saints superfan Jarrius "Little JJ" Robertson was on hand to support the Tigers. Robertson is a 15-year-old Louisianan who's battling biliary atresia, a chronic liver disease which affects his physical growth. Last fall, the Saints signed Robertson to a contract, making him an "honorary member" of the NFL team.

Robertson, wearing an LSU jersey with the No. 1 and JJ on the nameplate, made his way around the field at the Superdome throughout the second half and sat on the shoulders of LSU players during postgame celebrations.

And finally ...

Julian Blackmon made a young Utah fan's night when the sophomore cornerback gave the boy his gloves he used during the game against North Dakota.