Earthquakes are shaking Idaho.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake rattled towns in northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday night, starting at 5:56 p.m.

The earthquake rocked Rexburg to Salt Lake City. A pair of aftershocks rocked the area, too, shaking at magnitudes of 3.1 and 3.2, the U.S. Geographical Survey explained.

Some more aftershocks ran through the area until 6:44 p.m.

"A magnitude 5.3 is a decent-sized, moderate earthquake," said Jim Pechmann, seismologist at the University of Utah. "It's not surprising that it was felt all throughout northern Utah, as well as in southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming."

According to the Idaho State Journal, there have been 100 earthquakes in southeast Idaho since the weekend.

“The quakes have been felt in Caribou County, where all 100 occurred, as well as in cities in northern Utah and throughout southeast Idaho,” according to the State Journal. “It's unknown when the earthquake swarm will end. Earthquake swarms have been known to continue for weeks or even months.”

Officials told the newspaper that they don’t recall a swarm like this in Idaho in recent memory.

Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said she’s seen three in a row before, but nothing close to 100.

