SALT LAKE CITY — The “biggest game of the year” stopped being the biggest game years ago. That’s as obvious as the chip on BYU’s shoulder and the smirk on Utah’s face.

Call it a great tradition, mark it on the calendar, rant on social media, but the narrative has changed. It might be the most interesting, but not the biggest.

Nowadays, Utah-BYU is entirely for amusement.

Not all players agree on its importance. Born-and-raised Utahns may still place high value on the rivalry, but the feel is different. “Definitely,” said Utah senior Filipo Mokofisi, a native Utahn. “You don’t see as many fans, like in the library, who care about it that much. But I love this rivalry and I’m hoping they can get the passion back that they once had.”

It’s a big game, but not the big game.

“It’s just another game for us,” said Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Of course, he’s from Florida.

“Just another game” used to be BYU’s mantra, back when the Cougars were winning 19 of 21 games. But even then, the outcome mattered for conference purposes. Now it’s purely about ego.

“It’s still very intense, and two things have happened that really changed the feel of it in a lot of ways,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “It was no longer in the same conference, and then the timing of it. You play it early in the season, rather than the buildup all season long. So I think it definitely — from a coaching standpoint — has a different feel. But … it’s every bit as intense.”

In the harsh light of reality, the game isn’t the most important on either team’s schedule. To the Utes, BYU is the 10th most important game, behind nine conference games. A loss to the Cougars can’t keep them out of the Rose Bowl — unless it’s the Washington State Cougars. The Utah-Oregon State game tops any Utah-BYU game in importance. A pairing with Arizona State is, comparatively, the Battle of Hastings.

Utah-Oregon, Utah-Stanford or Utah-USC are monumental games.

Utah needs BYU like it needs another coach.

Don’t tell Whittingham, who is a former BYU player. He has been telling his players all week that Utah doesn’t lose to BYU, period. That’s news to Tom Lovat, Wayne Howard and Jim Fassel, former coaches who rarely if ever won against the Cougars.

“I can’t speak for the fans,” Whittingham said, “but it seems to be generating every bit the excitement it always has.”

While the Cougars do need Utah on their schedule, they also need Wagner, Savannah State, East Carolina and Massachusetts. Scheduling is a constant worry. But beating Utah wouldn’t be bigger or more important to their progress than beating Wisconsin, LSU or maybe even Mississippi State — just more emotional.

Sixteen of the last 19 rivalry games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

“Both teams want to win real bad, but definitely I think it takes a little bit out, in that it’s not a conference (game),” said placekicker Matt Gay, who went to Orem High. “They took a few years off in between, so it’s good to be back on track playing those guys.”

At the same time, Gay said, “since it isn’t for a conference championship, it’s all towards pride.”

For some fans, that’s enough. Small wonder. Mokofisi says his favorite part of the rivalry game is “the trash talking” among fans. Bragging is half the fun, winning is the other half.

But is there as much intensity as ever?

“To some fans, I believe there is,” Mokofisi said. “Other fans, I assume they don’t really care about it anymore. (There’s) not that much passion in it. But others are still die-hard about this rivalry — and that’s exactly how I feel.”

How both teams should feel is that losing no longer means the end of the world. That alone won’t break either program. Accept it for what it is, but don’t make it more. For both teams, there’s a bigger game right around the corner.